Wednesday Oct 05 2022
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes a show stopping appearance at 'Paris Fashion Week'

Wednesday Oct 05, 2022

BLACKPINK's Jennie was recently spotted at the Chanel 2023 Spring Summer show in Paris.

BLACKPINK member once again takes the internet by storm with her stunning looks at the Chanel 2023 Spring-Summer show.

Jennie became the center of attention in the Paris show because of her amazing appearance.

Jennie arrived wearing an oversized jacket over her arms and a white one-shoulder dress. She accessorized with a pair of knee-high black boots.

The photos and videos of the singer's stylish outfit for the fashion show went viral on social media.

 Jannie received a lot of appreciation from her fans.

 They commented, "So lovely," "She's queen," "her figure is so flawless," "she's Chanel's attractive girl," She has such a baby face, and I didn't like her other costumes, but this one is special and adorable."




