BLACKPINK's Jennie makes a show stopping appearance at 'Paris Fashion Week'

Jennie arrived wearing an oversized jacket over her arms and a white one-shoulder dress. She accessorized with a pair of knee-high black boots.

The photos and videos of the singer's stylish outfit for the fashion show went viral on social media.

Jannie received a lot of appreciation from her fans.

They commented, "So lovely," "She's queen," "her figure is so flawless," "she's Chanel's attractive girl," She has such a baby face, and I didn't like her other costumes, but this one is special and adorable."











