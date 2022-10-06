 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry's friend takes sides in Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie feud

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Brad Pitt thinks Angelina Jolie has poisoned their kids to turn against him, sources close to the "Troy" actor told TMZ.

"Angelina Jolie is on a smear campaign against Brad Pitt, hashing and rehashing the same allegations she's made for years -- allegations that have fallen flat with authorities," the publication quoted the sources as saying.

Omid Scobie, journalist and Meghan and Harry's friend, commented on the report and suggested that he believes Angelina Jolie's side of story in the couple's feud.

Defending the actress, Scobie, the author of "Finding Freedom", wrote, "Predictable noise coming from Pitt's side (who in 2016 promised all sorts to certain outlets in exchange for ignoring Jolie's story). The fact all children remain close with their mother and Zahara has advocated for the renewal of the Violence Against Woman Act says a lot more."

