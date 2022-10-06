 
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Prince Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown: report

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages over sexual assault allegations.

According to a latest report by Yahoo Entertainment, "There was a moment earlier this year where Andrew truly believed he was building the path towards a comeback. 

The report said, "Though King Charles III has sympathy for his brother but the newly-minted sovereign will “never” allow him to set foot near the family business again,"

The report by Journalist Omid Scobie read,  "Andrew may soon be stripped of his final link to the Crown—his role as a Councillor of State, which still allows the prince to deputise for the King should he be unable to work due to illness or absence abroad."


