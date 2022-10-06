 
Thursday Oct 06 2022
Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Khloe Kardashian has no hard feelings against serial cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, producers asked Khloe, 38, in a confessional how she had managed to reach a place of peace with Tristan, 31, after all the drama that had unfolded.

"It's probably, maybe practice?" said Khloe. "I think a lot of people maybe forget that I've been through a lot of BS. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him."

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go," she added. "Let go and let God."

As fans know, Khloe and Lamar got married in 2009. Later Khloe started dating Tristan. They welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018 on the immediate heels of Tristan's first cheating scandal and later broke up.

The couple ultimately rekindled their relationship and got secretly engaged in February 2021. They then began their plans to conceive a second child.

Through a surrogate, Khloe and Tristan successfully conceived another baby in the final weeks of 2021, just as news broke that Tristan had cheated again — this time, fathering a baby with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

At that point, Khloe called off the secret engagement in December, and this past August, a rep for Khloe told PEOPLE that she and Tristan had welcomed their second baby, a son.


