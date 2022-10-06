Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest portraits were roasted by two Australian TV presenters in scathing swipe.

Channel Seven’s The Morning Show hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur recently unveiled a mimicked version of the photo.

The TV hosts took a gibe at the couple’s unique pose which saw Meghan standing in front of Harry as she held the prince’s index finger.

She captioned: “The Duke and Duchess of BS. That's my caption.”

“Larry’s caption is: ‘At least two men in this photo have played naked billiards in Vegas. And at least two women in this photo would do anything to get the keys to a Castle.’ I think @larryemdur‘s caption wins.”



The much-loved photo was captured by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, who has taken photos of Rihanna, Stormzy, Tom Cruise and Giorgio Armani.