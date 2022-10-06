 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 06, 2022

Harry and Meghans new portrait slammed: Anything to get keys to castle
Harry and Meghan's new portrait slammed: 'Anything to get keys to castle'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest portraits were roasted by two Australian TV presenters in scathing swipe.

Channel Seven’s The Morning Show hosts Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur recently unveiled a mimicked version of the photo.

The TV hosts took a gibe at the couple’s unique pose which saw Meghan standing in front of Harry as she held the prince’s index finger.

She captioned: “The Duke and Duchess of BS. That's my caption.”

“Larry’s caption is: ‘At least two men in this photo have played naked billiards in Vegas. And at least two women in this photo would do anything to get the keys to a Castle.’ I think @larryemdur‘s caption wins.”

The much-loved photo was captured by celebrity photographer Misan Harriman, who has taken photos of Rihanna, Stormzy, Tom Cruise and Giorgio Armani.

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke

Queen 'shrieked with laughter' at 'pretty salty' joke
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio ‘having secret meetings’ to get to know each other
King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles III ready for a tit-for-tat move against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'took ages to name' their kids
Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Britney Spears brutally slams mother Lynn Spears after her public apology

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'

Meghan Markle 'distanced herself from Palace advisors' with 'colossal mistake'
Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reveals she doesn’t hold a grudge against Tristan Thompson
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'head over heels’ in love amid claims they’re struggling in marital life
Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith to share her life story in the form of memoir
Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals

Harry, Meghan’s potential move to new neighborhood sparks concerns among locals
Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Angelina Jolie taking 'revenge' on Brad Pitt by launching ‘smear campaign’: Source

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Meghan Markle dubbed ‘compelling’ following her podcast appearance

Latest

view all