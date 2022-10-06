Holly Willoughby looks ‘unimpressed’ as reporter makes awkward remarks about her age

Holly Willoughby appeared unimpressed on This Morning on Thursday after Alice Beer made awkward remarks about her age.

The 41-year-old presenter was chatting to the consumer reporter about plant-based milk.

As Alice, 57, gave her and Phillip Schofield different milks to try, she said: 'Phil you’re probably the same generation as me that had the little bottles of milk at school.'

But Holly chimed in to say she had the milk bottles at school as well.

Alice replied: 'Did you have the little bottles, Oh, well you’re older than I thought.'

Holly broke into laughter and said 'Oh no', while Alice softened the blow by adding: 'Love you.'

Holly's reaction was a lot better than the one she made on Tuesday after Phillip unwittingly spoke over her.

She was left unimpressed when Phil, 60, butted in on the show during a serious chat on the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings.

Holly then fell silent and was seen pulling her face as she became frustrated.

A body language expert has claimed Holly felt 'suppressed annoyance or irritation' by Phil's actions.