Tom Holland thrashes 'ridiculous' height double standard

Tom Holland breaks the silence on double standards on couple's heights in a relationship.

During an interview with SiriusXM, the Spider-Man star expressed displeasure on the problematic assumption that women should be shorter than their male partners in relationships, "It's a stupid assumption," adding, "It's ridiculous. I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests, I mean, you'd have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl we tested for both roles was taller than me.

And I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made, there was no one who tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short. So maybe that's a decision Jon Watts made, and something he was aware of, and he wanted to break the stereotype."

Jacob Batalon, a co-star in the spidey-hero film, chimed in, saying: "It's not a weird thing for women to be tall."