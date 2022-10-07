 
entertainment
Friday Oct 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton continues smile even being snubbed by Irish woman

Friday Oct 07, 2022

Kate Middleton, who's in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit with her husband Prince William, showed off her maturity and kept her composure when a woman told the Princess 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'.

The Princess of Wales has been challenged by an Irish woman who suggested she was not in her own country while on a royal visit to Belfast.

The exchange, according to Express UK, unfolded when Kate and William were on a walkabout in north Belfast. The mother-of-three chatted to well-wishers and received a bouquet of flowers, moving along the crowd until she reached a republican.

While shaking hands with the princess, the woman said: "Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country."

The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on a mobile phone, added: "Ireland belongs to the Irish."

However, Kate Middleton apparently turned a deaf ear to the remarks and showed off her maturity and kept her composure. She smiled and continued chatting to royal fans to avoid media.

