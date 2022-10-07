 
Nora Fatehi shares glimpses of her performance at FIFA World Cup

Nora Fatehi shares glimpses of her performance at 'FIFA World Cup'

Nora Fatehi will represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Nora will be performing in the FIFA anthem song this year and this is the first time when an Indian actor will perform in the official song of the FIFA World Cup.

Pinkvilla says, that the actress will be seen singing and performing in the FIFA anthem song this year.

Actress shared a post on her Instagram and showed some glimpses of the upcoming anthem song of the football world cup 2022.



She wrote a caption to her post, "This time for FIFA world cup, the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity titled Light the Sky, saves the date 07/10/22! "

RedOne, one of the most prominent record producers, produced the song. RedOne also contributed to other FIFA anthems like Shakira's Waka Waka and La La La.

Nora is famous for her dancing skills and her numerous super hits songs include Dilbar Dilbar, Naach Meri Raani, and Saki Saki.

Currently, she is judging the famous reality show Dance Jhalak Dhikla JAA.

