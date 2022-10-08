 
William incensed over ousting of aide who 'could’ve stopped Megxit'

William incensed over ousting of aide who 'could’ve stopped Megxit'

Prince William was reportedly not impressed with the ousting of Sir Christopher Geidt, a former military intelligence officer, who the royal believed “could have stopped Megxit”.

One of the Queen’s most senior officials was forced to quit in 2017 following a Palace coup.

According to Daily Mail, a new book claimed that the Prince of Wales even spoke to the head of the monarch’s household to resist the ousting.

“Lord Geidt's fall from grace left such a hole in the Palace machinery – particularly in dealings between the Queen's office and other family members – that it paved the way for Harry and Meghan's acrimonious departure from the Royal Family,” multiple sources told the site.

Journalist Valentine Low revisited the crisis in his bombshell book, Courtiers, nothing that Lord Geidt has “something of the Bond villain about his appearance”. 

