Saturday Oct 08 2022
Nicola Peltz shares thought provoking message as she welcomes new pet pooch

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Nicola Peltz has shared a thoughtful message with her fans, after adopting, a dog named Lamb with her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and his actress wife Nicola shared a slew of sweet snaps with their new fluffy white pooch.

Nicola took to her Instagram to introduce the new member of the family to her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Alongside the adorable photos, Nicola penned: 'We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb. She is the sweetest angel! Today is such a hard for me because it's Gina's birthday and I can't hug her but I feel like she sent me Lamb.

'I'm so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can the love it brings to your family is like nothing else.'

The photos come after Nicola squashed feud rumours with her beau's family after attending her mother-in-laws Paris Fashion Week runway show last week.

The couple had finally put to bed speculation that they had fallen out with the Spice Girl as they put on a united front.

Nicola and Brooklyn accepted Victoria's fashion week invite to attend her show on Friday - the invite was seen as an 'olive branch.'


