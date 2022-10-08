Deadpool 3: T.J. Miller reveals shocking reason why he’s not returning

T.J. Miller, who starred as Wade Wilson’s best mate Weasel in the first two Deadpool movies, revealed why he will not be reprising the role for the upcoming third flick, UNILAD.



Miller recently appeared on The Adam Carolla Show where he recounted an incident while filming Deadpool. During the interview, he went on to express that Reynolds ‘hates him’ and he changed once he got ‘super famous.’

He began by saying that it was good that Reynolds' ‘handsome face’ was covered up in Deadpool, because it meant that audiences weren’t ‘distracted’ from his comedic work by his good looks.

“I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, things kind of changed. … I don’t know, would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay and now we’re friends and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different. And Michael Bay worked on a movie with Ryan Reynolds also and so he has a very specific opinion of Ryan Reynolds and that was a good part of our last conversation…”

Carola interjected and asked Miller if he knew why Reynolds hated him, or if he had confronted Reynolds about what had happened. Miller then recounted an incident.

“I sort of wish him well because he’s so good at Deadpool and I think it’s weird that he hates me. I think some people — we had a really weird moment, really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And everyone’s like, ‘OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah I’m fine.’ And then as the character, he was like horrifically mean to me, but to me. As if I’m Weasel. He’s like, ‘You know what’s great about you Weasel? You’re not the star. But you just, you know, you do just enough exposition that it’s funny. And then we can leave and get back to the real movie.’ Sure he’s [riffing]. That’s EXACTLY why he said that. Because I’m not funnier than he is at all right?”

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 is set to feature Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine which is slated to release on September 6, 2024.

