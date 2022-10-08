Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fueling’ soap opera ridicule of King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for blasting the Royal Family with a constant ‘soap opera’.



This revelation has been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti in his interview with Express UK.

He began by telling the outlet, “I think soap opera is a very important aspect of royalty for us to consider when we speak about Meghan and Harry.”

“There are many aspects to the Royal Family - there is constitutional, there is traditional, there is historical and there is unavoidably a soap opera side too.”

During the course of his interview, the expert also accused the couple of ‘fueling’ the ‘soap opera’ aspect of royalty.

“All of these things are effectively part of the gossip and rumour now and they seem really fine fueling that, to the extent that Harry is due to publish his memoir soon. Which again, is massively interesting to people, mostly because they want the behind-the-scenes look, they want to know who said what to whom, how it was difficult.”

Before concluding he also added, “It's why [Netflix's] The Crown is so popular, because it shows a fictionalised version of what went on behind closed doors, these things are popular.”