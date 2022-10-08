 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘fueling’ soap opera ridicule of King Charles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry has come under fire for blasting the Royal Family with a constant ‘soap opera’.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti in his interview with Express UK.

He began by telling the outlet, “I think soap opera is a very important aspect of royalty for us to consider when we speak about Meghan and Harry.”

“There are many aspects to the Royal Family - there is constitutional, there is traditional, there is historical and there is unavoidably a soap opera side too.”

During the course of his interview, the expert also accused the couple of ‘fueling’ the ‘soap opera’ aspect of royalty.

“All of these things are effectively part of the gossip and rumour now and they seem really fine fueling that, to the extent that Harry is due to publish his memoir soon. Which again, is massively interesting to people, mostly because they want the behind-the-scenes look, they want to know who said what to whom, how it was difficult.”

Before concluding he also added, “It's why [Netflix's] The Crown is so popular, because it shows a fictionalised version of what went on behind closed doors, these things are popular.”

More From Entertainment:

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever

'Arrogant' Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lost King Charles III's trust forever
Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell

Strictly Molly Rainford offers SOME interesting facts about Simon Cowell
King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert

King Charles to give Prince William more ‘prominent’ role in monarchy, expert
New memoir :Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again

New memoir :Jimmy Carr lands in hot water again

'Meghan Markle systematically trying to damage royal family and monarchy'

'Meghan Markle systematically trying to damage royal family and monarchy'
Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?

Princess Diana would have branded Meghan Markle a ‘thief’?
Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?

Why King Charles, Camilla broke down in tears on their wedding day?
Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Strictly Ellie Taylor says ‘You don't always have to be 'prim and proper'

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’

Jennifer Aniston rocks motorcycle helmet in latest BTS snaps from ‘The Morning Show’
Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’

Bond girl Britt Ekland takes pride in her youthful looks: ’Vanity is my best friend’
Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean

Scott Disick ,Kimberly Stewart ‘rekindled romance’ causing strain with her brother Sean
Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna

Yoon Ahn slams Kanye West's accusations of A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna