Saturday Oct 08 2022
Mila Kunis weighs in on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘shocking and insane’

Saturday Oct 08, 2022

Mila Kunis has recently explained why she and her husband Ashton Kutcher did not give standing ovation to Will Smith at the Oscars.

According to PEOPLE, Kunis slammed all the stars who stood for Smith at the event when he received Best Actor for King Richard and delivered a tear-filled speech shortly after he slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head on stage in a new cover story for C.

“The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself,” argued the mum-of-two.

The Luckiest Girl Alive actress continued, “Not standing up, to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up.”

“I thought, 'Wow, what a time we're living in that rather than do what's right, people focus on doing what looks good.’ It’s insane to me,” added the 39-year-old.

Meanwhile, Smith has apologised to Rock for his outrageous behaviour at the event. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also banned him from attending its events for 10 years. 

However, his upcoming movie Emancipation is reportedly eligible for the next awards season.

