Monday Oct 10 2022
Jennifer Garner’s PDA-filled picture with boyfriend John Miller goes viral

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller were caught engaging in some serious PDA on Saturday morning with paps catching them being all loved up with each other on the streets.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the loved-up couple looked so-in-love as they refused to let go of each other, with Jennifer stopping to plant a loving kiss on her boyfriend during an outing in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old performer was later seen spending a bit of quality time with her youngest child and only son, Samuel, aged 10.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Garner and her current boyfriend began seeing each other in mid-2018, although their relationship was not revealed to the public until that October.

The actress was previously married to Scott Foley, and later tied the knot with Ben Affleck, in 2005 and shares three kids Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel,

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

However, the former couple decided to separate in 2015.

Miller was previously married to Caroline Campbell, and they shared a son and daughter named Quest and Violet.


