Prince William once teased Harry by disguising as Duke's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

In a voicemail on Prince Harry's cellphone, Prince William posed as his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, and called his younger brother a "ginger", according to a report.



"Hi, it's Chelsy here. I just want to say I miss you so much and I think you are the best-looking ginger I have ever seen, although you really are quite ugly for a ginger," William said.

"Hope you are having a lovely time. I really miss you. It is lovely out here in Africa and hopefully I will see you very soon, you big hairy fat ginger."



Prince William's message to his brother Harry was reportedly 'hacked by News of the World' in 2006.