 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William once teased Harry by disguising as Duke's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

Prince William once teased Harry by disguising as Dukes ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

In a voicemail on Prince Harry's cellphone, Prince William posed as his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, and called his younger brother a "ginger", according to a report.

"Hi, it's Chelsy here. I just want to say I miss you so much and I think you are the best-looking ginger I have ever seen, although you really are quite ugly for a ginger," William said. 

"Hope you are having a lovely time. I really miss you. It is lovely out here in Africa and hopefully I will see you very soon, you big hairy fat ginger."

Prince William's message to his brother Harry was reportedly 'hacked by News of the World' in 2006.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner’s PDA-filled picture with boyfriend John Miller goes viral

Jennifer Garner’s PDA-filled picture with boyfriend John Miller goes viral
Sofia Vergara once again proves she is a true queen in dramatic print suit

Sofia Vergara once again proves she is a true queen in dramatic print suit

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma

Royal family shares touching update on the Queen’s steadfast friend Emma
Billie Eilish shows off quirky sense of style during Environmental Media Association Awards

Billie Eilish shows off quirky sense of style during Environmental Media Association Awards
King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service

King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla look gorgeous as they attend Scottish church service
King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK

King Charles and Prince William's attitude made Harry feel unwelcome in UK
Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo

Janet Jackson reunites with niece Paris and fans can’t stop adoring the duo
Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos

Johnny Depp, ex-wife Amber Heard ‘enjoying life’ separately amid legal battle: Photos
Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life

Jennifer Lopez steps out with Ben Affleck amid struggling to settle in marital life
King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report

King Charles III has 'stripped back a lot of the Coronation': report
Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed

Reason behind Scooby-Doo's absence from Mindy Kaling's 'Velma' revealed
Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships

Prince Harry created history of being ‘subordinate’ in relationships