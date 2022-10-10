Maya Hawke shares she turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie

Singer-songwriter and actress Maya Hawke revealed that she introduced her famous dad, Ethan Hawke, 51, to Taylor Swift, per PEOPLE.



The Stranger Things star said she played Taylor Swift’s Ours from Swift’s third studio album Speak Now, while reflecting on her nine most formative songs for The Line of Best Fit.

“I remember that song very distinctly. My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about,” she elucidated. “It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn't already know about.”

“Ours was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar. He was like, 'Who wrote that?', and I was like, 'Taylor Swift!' He told me he thought it was a really good song, and I was like, 'Oh, my god, I just brought something to my dad that he didn't know, and he likes – and I like!' It made me feel so confident,” reminisced Maya.

She ended up seeing Taylor Swift with her dad on her Speak Now tour. She recalled that the it was “such a happy moment, sharing an experience with someone who put so much energy into cultivating my taste.”

The father-daughter duo are already gearing up for Swift’s upcoming studio album, Midnights which will be dropping on October 21st. Maya shared that they celebrated the announcement when it was made during the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I got a text from him when Taylor announced Midnight, and he was like, 'Oh, my god, Taylor Swift already has a new record coming out? I'm so excited! She re-released Red, and now there's Midnights? How does she do it?’” she enthused.

Maya, whose second album Moss dropped last month, previously spoke to the publication about growing up with Ethan and Uma Thurman as her parents, noting that her dad is one of her best mentors.

“We're always working together in one way or another," she said. "Whether it's me calling him being like, 'How do I do this? I need help.' Or him helping me with audition tapes. There's a real network of communication there. I really see him as my teacher more than almost anything else.”