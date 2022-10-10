 
entertainment
Monday Oct 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip ‘cruel’ affair in ‘The Crown’ will 'hurt' people, says expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 10, 2022

FileFootage

The Crown’s fifth series is all set to show Prince Philip pursuing an affair just weeks after Queen Elizabeth breathed her last in Balmoral.

Netflix’s upcoming series has sparked fury among fans amid the reports of it having included intimate scenes of Philip alongside close friend Penny Knatchbull.

According to The Sun, Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: "This is cruel rubbish" that will "hurt people's feelings".

Moreover, TV insiders spilt the beans that the Duke of Edinburgh will be seen pursuing an affair with Penny, who is now the Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Netflix bosses have been warned that the plot could backfire in the wake of the monarch’s death. 

"Coming just weeks after the nation laid Her Majesty to rest next to Prince Philip, this is very distasteful and, quite frankly, cruel rubbish.

“The truth is that Penny was a long-time friend of the whole family. Netflix is not interested in people’s feelings,” Dickie said.

“This is fiction. There’s no way in a million years he’d discuss his marriage with anybody. The royals probably won’t watch it for their own sanity,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘calling all the shots’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘calling all the shots’ with Prince Harry
Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent

Brad Pitt thinking to retire from Hollywood? Actor’s LA house up for rent
‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca

‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey ties the knot for the third time to Marc Menchaca
Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush

Nora Felder on reigniting love for Kate Bush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned it takes ‘takes two to tango’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned it takes ‘takes two to tango’
Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Twitter reacts to Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Blockbuster’

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral

Kim Kardashian joins Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck at J.R. Ridinger’s star-studded funeral
DC ‘Titans’ Season 4 is expected to stream on Netflix

DC ‘Titans’ Season 4 is expected to stream on Netflix
King Charles warned decision of cut-back Coronation could 'backfire'

King Charles warned decision of cut-back Coronation could 'backfire'

Bella Hadid proud of ‘fearless’ sister Gigi for speaking out against Kanye West

Bella Hadid proud of ‘fearless’ sister Gigi for speaking out against Kanye West
Tom Holland, Zendaya set adorable couple goals as they take tour of Louvre in Paris

Tom Holland, Zendaya set adorable couple goals as they take tour of Louvre in Paris
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘only they’ can forgive Firm?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘only they’ can forgive Firm?