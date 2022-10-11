Prince Harry surprises fans as he says 'UK is going through a lot right now'

Prince Harry left fans baffled with his latest statement as he said the “UK is going through a lot right now” in one of his first public appearances since the Queen's demise last month.

During a video call with the winners of the WellChild Awards, which the duke was meant to attend in the UK before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Sussex praised the winners for their hard work across the UK.



Speaking to them, Meghan's hubby Harry said: “The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can.” He also praised people across the UK, saying they always want to “muck in” and “help each other no matter what”.