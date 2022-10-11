 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'actively hunted English Prince Harry' since 2013

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Meghan Markle always wanted to marry an English man, says author.

Tom Bower admits the Duchess of Sussex 'wanted wealth and she wanted fame' in her lift.

For the same reason, the Suits started 'hunting' for a new husband after divorcing ex-partner Trevor Engelson. Meghan parted ways with Engelson in 2013.

Mr Bower further added that Meghan 'targeted' Prince Harry as a potential match.

Meghan and Prince Harry eventually tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on a blind date in 2016.

