Tuesday Oct 11 2022
Meghan Markle likely to break her marriage with Prince Harry in two years

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle may return to King Charles to negotiate some sort of deal to break the marriage with Prince Harry in two years, it is claimed.

Royal expert and author Tom Bower told Page Six that as the couple’s money woes mount, the Duchess of Sussex may be tiring of Harry and seek an exit plan within two years.

Tom Bower, per Daily Star, told the Page Six: “There are many now in London who say that [Meghan] is tiring of [Harry]"

Author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors further said, “They speculate that in two years she will say, ‘This is enough’ and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles to break the marriage.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married on May 19, 2018 and have two children Archie and Lilibet.

