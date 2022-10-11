Miley Cyrus mom Tish dating ‘someone new’ after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus mother Tish Cyrus reportedly seeing "someone new" following her "painful" split from husband Billy Ray.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the executive producer of The Last Song is “definitely” dating and the Angels Like You singer has approved her mom's new beau.



The source said that Tish is still working through her heartbreaking split from Miley’s dad, with whom she parted ways after 28 years of marriage.

“Tish is doing well and is also dating someone new, so it’s not a case of her wanting Billy back,” the insider said. “But that doesn’t mean the split hasn’t been painful.”

“It was not something she ever really believed would happen. And, it also came at a very difficult time in her life because she was still grieving the loss of her beloved mom.

“It’s been a very hard couple of years for Tish, and Miley is very protective of her mom. Tish is strong and she’s doing good but Miley is always going to be protective of her, she’s always going to be team Tish.

The insider revealed that Tish is “keeping her man under wraps, but she is seeing someone new and Miley and her kids approve.”

The Disney alum does not “know how serious things are but Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy.”