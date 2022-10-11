Brad Pitt reopens Miraval Studios on his French estate amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has finally reopened the historic Miraval Studios on the grounds of his French villa, Château Miraval.

The Fight Club actor announced last year that he has teamed up with French composer and producer Damien Quintard to renovate the iconic studio.

The classic studio hosted rock superstars like Pink Floyd, AC/DC and The Cure back in the late 1970s and 1980s.





Speaking about renovating the historic recording studio, the Bullet Train actor told Billboard, “It has great historical provenance and so we didn't want to do it until we could do something special."

Miraval Studios sits on the grounds of the French villa, Pitt once shared with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie signed a long-term lease on the 1,200-acre estate in 2008 before officially purchasing it in 2012 for an estimated $60 million.

The sprawling villa was an often-visited vacation spot for the pair and their six kids, and they hosted their wedding on its grounds two years later.

However, following their dramatic split in 2019, the French vineyard has become a hot issue after Jolie sold her interests in Château Miraval in October 2021.