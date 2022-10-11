 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt reopens Miraval Studios on his French estate amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Brad Pitt reopens Miraval Studios on his French estate amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt reopens Miraval Studios on his French estate amid legal battle with Angelina Jolie 

Brad Pitt has finally reopened the historic Miraval Studios on the grounds of his French villa, Château Miraval.

The Fight Club actor announced last year that he has teamed up with French composer and producer Damien Quintard to renovate the iconic studio.

The classic studio hosted rock superstars like Pink Floyd, AC/DC and The Cure back in the late 1970s and 1980s.


Speaking about renovating the historic recording studio, the Bullet Train actor told Billboard, “It has great historical provenance and so we didn't want to do it until we could do something special."

Miraval Studios sits on the grounds of the French villa, Pitt once shared with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie signed a long-term lease on the 1,200-acre estate in 2008 before officially purchasing it in 2012 for an estimated $60 million.

The sprawling villa was an often-visited vacation spot for the pair and their six kids, and they hosted their wedding on its grounds two years later.

However, following their dramatic split in 2019, the French vineyard has become a hot issue after Jolie sold her interests in Château Miraval in October 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Charles, William on same page for ‘scaled back Royal Family’

Charles, William on same page for ‘scaled back Royal Family’

Victoria Beckham cuts stylish figure as she steps out with hubby David in NYC

Victoria Beckham cuts stylish figure as she steps out with hubby David in NYC
Khloe Kardashian wants ‘magic’ after devastating breakup with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wants ‘magic’ after devastating breakup with Tristan Thompson

Miley Cyrus mom Tish dating ‘someone new’ after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus mom Tish dating ‘someone new’ after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Holly Willoughby comes out in support of Prince Harry's 'positive' tell-all book

Holly Willoughby comes out in support of Prince Harry's 'positive' tell-all book
Harry, Charles' ‘rift’ is due to preferring ‘personal happiness over tradition’

Harry, Charles' ‘rift’ is due to preferring ‘personal happiness over tradition’
Madonna leaves fans shocked with video flaunting bleached eyebrows

Madonna leaves fans shocked with video flaunting bleached eyebrows
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber give befitting response to Kanye West with their style

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber give befitting response to Kanye West with their style
Kim Kardashian mocked by fans at NFL game after she appeared on big screen

Kim Kardashian mocked by fans at NFL game after she appeared on big screen

Shakira enthrals fans as she announces new song 'Monotonia'

Shakira enthrals fans as she announces new song 'Monotonia'

Prince William urges individuals to be ready for 'massively' changing life

Prince William urges individuals to be ready for 'massively' changing life
American French Film Festival opens to concern over falling audiences

American French Film Festival opens to concern over falling audiences