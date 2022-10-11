Darius Campbell Danesh's ex-wife shares snaps from latest outing with boyfriend

Darius Campbell Danesh's ex-wife Natasha Henstridge looked beautiful in a maxi skirt as she shared some of her pictures on Tuesday after the singer's tragic death in August.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, 48, wrote about ‘getting the sparkle back’ and 'focusing on the now' as she took a trek into the California desert with her boyfriend Chris Browning.

The tragic death of the Pop Idol star was announced by his family five days after he was discovered in his bed in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11, aged 41.

Tagging her location as Joshua Tree National Park, she looked gorgeous while twirling in a pink maxi skirt as well as a denim sleeveless jacket.

Wrapping up with a multi-colored knitted shawl, the Canadian star accessorised with a sandy hat and leather boots.

'Thanks to this wise guide for his patience, love, and understanding,' she captioned a selfie with Chris while writing with another, 'Finding the beauty in the moments.'

Darius compared his 2013 divorce to 'a death' in an emotional final interview before he died last week at the age of 41.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor had stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, but in what would be his final interview in 2017, he spoke emphatically about the effect his divorce had had.

Speaking to The Herald during his 2017 touring production of Funny Girl, Darius explained how he had gone through an intense grieving process after splitting from his wife Natasha.