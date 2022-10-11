 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 11, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’
Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared how she learned to be comfortable with herself during a radio interview.

According to Daily Mail, the Freaky Friday star appeared on Greatest Hits Radio on Monday and revealed that it took her “years and years” to discover her “true self”.

“That’s been hard-earned, that’s taken a while so if you look back there’s been some bad haircuts, some patterns I wish I hadn’t worn and some people I maybe wish I hadn’t slept with,” said the 63-year-old actress.

She continued, “There are mistakes, we make them and we learn. Life is like a Guess Who? game and you keep omitting the things that you’ve tried that don’t work for you and all of a sudden what emerges is who you are.”

Reflecting on her journey to self-discovery, True Lies star noted, “I am the short haired woman, who wears glasses and monochrome, and I have a very clear idea of who I am. I have tried to find my own mind and finding my own mind has taken a while...”

However, “I’m open, I’m curious and I’m not afraid to say I’m wrong,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield saying good bye to This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Scofield saying good bye to This Morning?
Bella Hadid receives a SPECIAL GIFT from Lebanese artist on her 26th birthday

Bella Hadid receives a SPECIAL GIFT from Lebanese artist on her 26th birthday
Halle Berry’s amusing response to a fan over Catwoman criticism: Read

Halle Berry’s amusing response to a fan over Catwoman criticism: Read
Darius Campbell Danesh's ex-wife shares snaps from latest outing with boyfriend

Darius Campbell Danesh's ex-wife shares snaps from latest outing with boyfriend
Geena Davis recalls first meeting with Bill Murray: ‘I should have walked out’

Geena Davis recalls first meeting with Bill Murray: ‘I should have walked out’
Sharon Osbourne: Meghan Markle likely to mix with the ‘royalty of showbiz’

Sharon Osbourne: Meghan Markle likely to mix with the ‘royalty of showbiz’
Meghan Markle slams Hollywood for its stereotyping of 'crazy, hot' females in new podcast

Meghan Markle slams Hollywood for its stereotyping of 'crazy, hot' females in new podcast
King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit

King Charles 'shoved into the back row' during COP 21 summit
Twitter compares Kylie Jenner to Edward Scissorhands over her extra-long new nails

Twitter compares Kylie Jenner to Edward Scissorhands over her extra-long new nails
Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies

Sean Penn's mother Eileen Ryan dies

'American Psycho' make-up artists poke fun at Christian Bale's salary?

'American Psycho' make-up artists poke fun at Christian Bale's salary?
Charles 'attuned to public mood' about cut-back coronation

Charles 'attuned to public mood' about cut-back coronation