Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared how she learned to be comfortable with herself during a radio interview.



According to Daily Mail, the Freaky Friday star appeared on Greatest Hits Radio on Monday and revealed that it took her “years and years” to discover her “true self”.

“That’s been hard-earned, that’s taken a while so if you look back there’s been some bad haircuts, some patterns I wish I hadn’t worn and some people I maybe wish I hadn’t slept with,” said the 63-year-old actress.

She continued, “There are mistakes, we make them and we learn. Life is like a Guess Who? game and you keep omitting the things that you’ve tried that don’t work for you and all of a sudden what emerges is who you are.”

Reflecting on her journey to self-discovery, True Lies star noted, “I am the short haired woman, who wears glasses and monochrome, and I have a very clear idea of who I am. I have tried to find my own mind and finding my own mind has taken a while...”

However, “I’m open, I’m curious and I’m not afraid to say I’m wrong,” she added.