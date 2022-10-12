 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew's daughter wins hearts with new initiative

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Prince Andrews daughter wins hearts with new initiative

Ahead of Anti Slavery Day 2022, Princess Eugenie has announced that her @TASC_org Instagram account will be used as a platform to introduce followers to key people working in the field of modern slavery.

Prince Andrews daughter wins hearts with new initiative

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth.

Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after he was caught up in a sex scandal.

Andrew is know to be the favorite son of the late Queen but royal experts believe his elder brother King Charles will show no mercy towards him.


More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby RECALLS SCARY INCIDENT of her life amid 'queuegate' scandal

Holly Willoughby RECALLS SCARY INCIDENT of her life amid 'queuegate' scandal
Kaley Cuoco is 'Beyond Blessed', expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is 'Beyond Blessed', expecting baby girl with Tom Pelphrey
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be honoured for their work in US
Queen Camilla will be presented with two sceptres at coronation

Queen Camilla will be presented with two sceptres at coronation

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles chooses birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan's son for his coronation

King Charles chooses birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan's son for his coronation

King Charles III advised to cut Harry, Meghan from royal family once and for all

King Charles III advised to cut Harry, Meghan from royal family once and for all
'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry helped her when she was at her 'worst point'

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry helped her when she was at her 'worst point'
King Charles III’s coronation date and details announced

King Charles III’s coronation date and details announced
King Charles III sensed Meghan's intentions on her wedding day?

King Charles III sensed Meghan's intentions on her wedding day?
Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion

Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion