Wednesday Oct 12 2022
Holly Willoughby RECALLS SCARY INCIDENT of her life amid 'queuegate' scandal

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her life’s scary incident and it’s quite alarming.

The TV personality, 41, and her co-host Phillip Schofield are regularly joined by money experts on This Morning who warn of scammers trying to swindle money out of people.

And, during Monday's instalment of the show, the blonde beauty spilled that she was almost tricked into handing over her bank details by a text scammer.

The presenter recalled the scary incident, admitting it was only after she clicked through and her bank details were requested that she realised it was a scam.

During a segment on scam text messages, Holly told viewers: 'The amount of times we talk about it and I did it the other day.

'It was a text about a delivery that needed re-delivering. And I thought, ''Oh yeah, I probably do need to pay the re-delivery''.

'It was only when I clicked and saw you had to enter your bank details and I thought, ''Oh my god, don't do it'' and deleted it. Even though we talk about it all the time.'

Phillip added that Holly had gone 'a long way' into filling in the information requested by the fraudsters, before realising the truth, to which she admitted: 'I did, I did, I did.'

Asked what made her ascertain that it was a scam, Holly replied: 'The moment I saw bank details I thought, ''Oh ok, I get this''.'

Holly's admission comes after Strictly star Helen Skelton revealed how she lost her £70k life savings in an internet banking scam. 


