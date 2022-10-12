'Meghan Markle is an actress who’s constantly acting the victim'

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle faced backlash for 'constantly acting the victim'.

The Megyn Kelly Show host says Meghan Markle "acted the part of a philanthropist" in order to land herself a "prince".

"Meghan Markle is an actress who’s right now acting the part of a princess who acted the part of a philanthropist in order to land a prince and now, constantly acting the victim," Ms Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray.

The host continued: "People, slowly but surely – cause they always get it in the end – are no longer buying it.

"People are starting to see through these actresses.”

It comes day-after the Duchess of Sussex released the latest episode of her much anticipated Archetypes podcast aims to unwrap the term "crazy" and how it is used to "completely dismiss [someone's] experience".

Meghan Markle has come under fire for repeatedly pivoting away from her guests' experiences to focus on her own notes.