 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Candace Owens roped in Ye, Ray J to 'scorn' Kim Kardashian: Report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Candace Owens roped in Ye, Ray J to scorn Kim Kardashian: Report
Candace Owens roped in Ye, Ray J to 'scorn' Kim Kardashian: Report

Candace Owens reportedly took on board Ye and Ray J on her new documentary screening to throw shades on Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ.

The news portal claimed, citing a source, that Owens had worked behind the camera to get both Kanye and Ray J together in an attempt to 'scorn' Kim Kardashian.

The Donda rapper was all smiling at the screening of Candace Owens documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM."

Previously, West talked with the One Wish singer after the latter threatened to release more explicit tapes of Kardashian.

However, later the two exes of Kardashian together hurled accusations against her mother, Kris Jenner, for being a "mastermind," who would do anything to protect her daughter.

Meanwhile, Owens, an ardent supporter of Ye, came out on his side to defend the rapper over his recent locked out from social media platforms.

The commentator said, "If you're an honest person, you don't think these tweets are anti-Semitic. You don't think he wrote this because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of the Holocaust."

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics
Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’

Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’
Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience

Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience
King Charles 'plants stinger' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with coronation

King Charles 'plants stinger' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with coronation