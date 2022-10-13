Candace Owens roped in Ye, Ray J to 'scorn' Kim Kardashian: Report

Candace Owens reportedly took on board Ye and Ray J on her new documentary screening to throw shades on Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ.

The news portal claimed, citing a source, that Owens had worked behind the camera to get both Kanye and Ray J together in an attempt to 'scorn' Kim Kardashian.

The Donda rapper was all smiling at the screening of Candace Owens documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM."

Previously, West talked with the One Wish singer after the latter threatened to release more explicit tapes of Kardashian.

However, later the two exes of Kardashian together hurled accusations against her mother, Kris Jenner, for being a "mastermind," who would do anything to protect her daughter.

Meanwhile, Owens, an ardent supporter of Ye, came out on his side to defend the rapper over his recent locked out from social media platforms.

The commentator said, "If you're an honest person, you don't think these tweets are anti-Semitic. You don't think he wrote this because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of the Holocaust."