Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Movies & Series

Netflix finally unveils its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now.

Here is the full list of all the trending TV shows, movies and series trending right now on Netflix

The official list includes;

TV Shows:

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Midnight Club

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

The Blacklist

Wielka Woda

The Empress

Bling Empire

Oddballs

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake

Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

Luckiest Girl Alive

Mr. Harrigan's Phone

The Redeem Team

Last Seen Alive

Old People

Megamind

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sing 2

Jexi

Inheritance

Kids: