Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Movies & Series

Netflix finally unveils its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now.
The official list includes;
TV Shows:
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Midnight Club
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- The Blacklist
- Wielka Woda
- The Empress
- Bling Empire
- Oddballs
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
- Malverde: The Patron Saint
Movies:
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Mr. Harrigan's Phone
- The Redeem Team
- Last Seen Alive
- Old People
- Megamind
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sing 2
- Jexi
- Inheritance
Kids:
- Oddballs
- Megamind
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- CoComelon
- Sing 2
- Nailed It!
- Despicable Me 2
- Are We There Yet?
- Charlotte's Web
- Despicable Me