Thursday Oct 13 2022
Netflix unveils Top 10 list of official TV Shows, Movies & Series

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Netflix finally unveils its complete official list of all the trending TV shows, series and movies available right now.

Here is the full list of all the trending TV shows, movies and series trending right now on Netflix

The official list includes;

TV Shows:

  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Midnight Club
  • Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
  • The Blacklist
  • Wielka Woda
  • The Empress
  • Bling Empire
  • Oddballs
  • Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
  • Malverde: The Patron Saint

Movies:

  • Luckiest Girl Alive
  • Mr. Harrigan's Phone
  • The Redeem Team
  • Last Seen Alive
  • Old People
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Sing 2
  • Jexi
  • Inheritance

Kids:

  • Oddballs
  • Megamind
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • CoComelon
  • Sing 2
  • Nailed It!
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Charlotte's Web
  • Despicable Me

