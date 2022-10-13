Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated their secretary ‘harshly’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of mistreating their private secretary Samantha Cohen by The Times journalist Valentine Low.

The Courtiers author, Low told during an episode of Palace Confidential: “When she started, Harry knew her well and liked her and she liked Harry.”

“Sam is an incredible problem solver, she’s a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult. She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn’t normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.

“She was shouted at by Meghan … [and] said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers,” he added.

The expert shared that an insider told him that the Sussexes “ were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”