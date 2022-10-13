 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch
Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

Keanu Reeves has recently revealed one Marvel Superhero his younger self would love to play on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show.

During his recent appearance on the show, the Matrix star revealed that he was called “nerdy” because of his love for comic books in his childhood.

“I might’ve lost my nerd card when I got older because when I was younger — I was pretty freaking nerdy with the comics,” Keanu told Jimmy.

Later, the host of the show asked the Jon Wick actor which character “a 10-year-old Keanu would want to play”.

To this, To The Bone star responded, ““10-year-old Reeves would want to... I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider.”

According to Huffington Post, Keanu showed a huge motorcycle collection in real life, which is why, fans believed that the actor would be an “ideal pick for the role of the flaming leather-clad skeleton”.

Earlier in July, Netflix declared that Keanu would star in both a movie and anime series based on his BRZRKR comic series.

Meanwhile, the official release date for Keanu’s onscreen adaptation of BRZRKR has yet to be announced. 

Watch here:


More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’

Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’
Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience

Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience
King Charles 'plants stinger' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with coronation

King Charles 'plants stinger' at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with coronation
Kim Kardashian wants to distance herself from Kanye West after ‘horrific racist’ tweets

Kim Kardashian wants to distance herself from Kanye West after ‘horrific racist’ tweets
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shows off quirky sense of style in new pics

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shows off quirky sense of style in new pics
Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date

Trevor Noah to sign-off from ‘The Daily Show’ on THIS date
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated their secretary ‘harshly’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated their secretary ‘harshly’