Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

Keanu Reeves has recently revealed one Marvel Superhero his younger self would love to play on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show.



During his recent appearance on the show, the Matrix star revealed that he was called “nerdy” because of his love for comic books in his childhood.

“I might’ve lost my nerd card when I got older because when I was younger — I was pretty freaking nerdy with the comics,” Keanu told Jimmy.

Later, the host of the show asked the Jon Wick actor which character “a 10-year-old Keanu would want to play”.

To this, To The Bone star responded, ““10-year-old Reeves would want to... I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider.”

According to Huffington Post, Keanu showed a huge motorcycle collection in real life, which is why, fans believed that the actor would be an “ideal pick for the role of the flaming leather-clad skeleton”.

Earlier in July, Netflix declared that Keanu would star in both a movie and anime series based on his BRZRKR comic series.

Meanwhile, the official release date for Keanu’s onscreen adaptation of BRZRKR has yet to be announced.

Watch here:



