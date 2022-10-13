 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly been planning to answer all the 'serious doubts' in his coronation ceremony.

This claim has been made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in one of her interviews with the Daily Star.

She began by saying, "I think King Charles will feel humbled and honored to have the ability to serve his country on the day of his coronation."

"I do believe he will be heartsick for his mother and father as they were such an important part of his life. It must hurt to know that you have to lose something so significant to you for your job to begin."

during the course of the chat Schofield also pointed out how the King reportedly feels a "sense of relief" about ascending the throne, espcially since his time as the Prince of Wales was stained with 'so much' doubt and controversy.

"He will likely also feel a sense of relief. He struggled to get to this place and there were serious doubts that he would make it to the throne - especially with Camilla by his side."

before concluding he added, "There must be a great sense of relief and peace that washes over him at that moment."

More From Entertainment:

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics
Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch
Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?

Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend King Charles' coronation after Archie snub?
Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother

Sam Mendes' 'Empire of Light' a love letter to movies and his mother
Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’

Taylor Swift gushes over new collab with Lana Del Rey on ‘Snow on the Beach’
Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience

Liz Truss receives backlash as she meets King Charles for first weekly audience