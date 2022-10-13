King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly been planning to answer all the 'serious doubts' in his coronation ceremony.



This claim has been made by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in one of her interviews with the Daily Star.

She began by saying, "I think King Charles will feel humbled and honored to have the ability to serve his country on the day of his coronation."

"I do believe he will be heartsick for his mother and father as they were such an important part of his life. It must hurt to know that you have to lose something so significant to you for your job to begin."

during the course of the chat Schofield also pointed out how the King reportedly feels a "sense of relief" about ascending the throne, espcially since his time as the Prince of Wales was stained with 'so much' doubt and controversy.

"He will likely also feel a sense of relief. He struggled to get to this place and there were serious doubts that he would make it to the throne - especially with Camilla by his side."

before concluding he added, "There must be a great sense of relief and peace that washes over him at that moment."