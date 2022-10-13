 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship
Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship 

Britney Spears disappeared from social media as she deleted her Instagram account after lashing out at parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, for abusing her during conservatorship.

The Hold Me Closer singer alleged that her estranged parents treated her “less than a dog” during the 13-year legal binding.

In a lengthy note, the Princess of Pop penned before disappearing from the photo sharing app how her dad exposed her body to “nurses while showering.”

Spears even claimed that Jamie used to call her fat and compared the singer's body to her boyfriend's making her develop body image issues.

“He was never a father to me because he was always drunk !!!” she wrote. “The reason I’m talking about this is because I know I try to present myself as being perfect and pretty but it’s because I know what it feels like to feel ugly and scared!!! To be told ‘THERE IS NO LOOKING AT THAT FACE OF YOURS.'”

“HE WOULD GO LOW !!! He was the lowest,” she mentioned as she recalled how Jamie would compare her body to that of her boyfriend’s “perfect” physique, telling her that she needs to “work” on herself because she “wasn’t fit.”

The pop star went on to say that she pray “every morning” and “every night” that her father “get just 5 minutes of the pain” she went through while adding, “I pray you burn in hell you sorry son of a (expletive)!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’
Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson shares touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day
BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid

BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’

Kanye West addresses controversy around antisemitic tweets: ‘I feel happy’
Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW

Anne Hathaway ‘accidentally’ recreated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ look at NYFW
Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm

Harry, Meghan 'looked for discrimination' to 'weaponize' against The Firm
Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics

Victoria Beckham cuts glamorous figure in blue metallic dress: See pics
Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli

Princess Beatrice stuns onlookers amid date with husband Edoardo Mapelli
The Crown: Princess Diana, young William and Harry vacation in Spain

The Crown: Princess Diana, young William and Harry vacation in Spain
Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch

Keanu Reeves shares one Marvel Superhero he would like to play as a child: Watch