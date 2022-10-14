 
Jessica Chastain speaks up about the scariest visit to Ukraine

Jessica Chastain has reflected on her recent trip to Ukraine on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

The actress earlier visited the country in August, where she spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Chastain told Kimmel, “If there's any way, I can use my platform to help amplify other stories, you know, desiring freedom and equality and safety then I just feel it’s my responsibility.”

The actress Chastain visited a family’s home for lunch and couldn’t believe the scars left behind by the violence.

“At one point I said, ‘Is that a bullet hole in the mirror?’” Chastain recalled. “I looked at the ceiling, there were bullet holes. The chair I was sitting in had bullet holes. And there's little kids, a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old. I don't understand what is happening to the world.”

The actress noted, “It was kind of like being in a video game. There were a few times on that day where I thought, should I be doing this? This feels very scary.”

Chastain voiced Zelenskyy’s concern for Ukraine as he believed that the “western world will forget about Ukraine in the coming months”.

