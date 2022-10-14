 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry once saved his wife Meghan Markle's life: Here's how

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Prince Harry once saved his wife Meghan Markles life: Heres how

Meghan Markle was in a very troubled state following her and prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to a report.

As published by Page Six on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex saved Meghan's life. In fact, the Duke had to intervene very quickly to treat the ailments of his beloved wife. He called in a therapist to help Meghan recover.

The mother-of-two recalled the painful episode of her life in the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes. 

Meghan opened up like never before, saying: "When I was really bad, my husband helped me by finding a trusted therapist. And I got in touch with this woman. The voicemail I left her showed how bad I was."

In the 50-minutes installment, titled "Deciphering Insanity," the Duchess wanted to raise awareness about mental health. She spoke openly about her therapy and gave some advice, "I think it's crucial that we are all very honest about our needs. We shouldn't be afraid to seek outside help if it's needed."

Prince Harry's wife Meghan also confessed that she is often considered "crazy" by society and the media. Other podcast participants, such as actresses Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu and Jenny Slate, also claimed to have been called "crazy" by society in the past.

More From Entertainment:

Helen Skelton LEFT HEARTBROKEN after discovering ex husband having baby with girlfriend

Helen Skelton LEFT HEARTBROKEN after discovering ex husband having baby with girlfriend
Holly Willoughby had NO ISSUE with queuing during National Television Awards

Holly Willoughby had NO ISSUE with queuing during National Television Awards
Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'

Meghan Markle accused of using 'needy' Prince Harry for 'wealth and fame'
Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look

Johnny Depp teases Amber Heard with his amazing new look
Jessica Chastain speaks up about the scariest visit to Ukraine

Jessica Chastain speaks up about the scariest visit to Ukraine
Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message

Lizzo addresses her bold concert outfit, calling‘ a feminist’ message
Holly Willoughby shuns queuegate criticism as she leads red carpet

Holly Willoughby shuns queuegate criticism as she leads red carpet

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Britney Spears deletes Instagram after bashing parents over conservatorship

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’

Kris Jenner gushes over Kim Kardashian’s ex-Pete Davidson: ‘He is amazing’
King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation

King Charles to unload 'serious doubts' at coronation
Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’

Jamie Lee Curtis shares wisdom on pro-ageing: ‘Don’t mess your face’
George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’

George Clooney on marital life with Amal Clooney: ‘maturity makes him perfect partner for Amal’