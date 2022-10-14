Prince Harry once saved his wife Meghan Markle's life: Here's how

Meghan Markle was in a very troubled state following her and prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to a report.

As published by Page Six on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex saved Meghan's life. In fact, the Duke had to intervene very quickly to treat the ailments of his beloved wife. He called in a therapist to help Meghan recover.



The mother-of-two recalled the painful episode of her life in the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes.

Meghan opened up like never before, saying: "When I was really bad, my husband helped me by finding a trusted therapist. And I got in touch with this woman. The voicemail I left her showed how bad I was."



In the 50-minutes installment, titled "Deciphering Insanity," the Duchess wanted to raise awareness about mental health. She spoke openly about her therapy and gave some advice, "I think it's crucial that we are all very honest about our needs. We shouldn't be afraid to seek outside help if it's needed."

Prince Harry's wife Meghan also confessed that she is often considered "crazy" by society and the media. Other podcast participants, such as actresses Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu and Jenny Slate, also claimed to have been called "crazy" by society in the past.