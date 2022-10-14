 
Friday Oct 14 2022
Web Desk

Queen Margrethe to strip Princess Mary’s children of titles?

Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Queen Margrethe of Denmark could be stripping titles of Princess Mary’s children after four of their cousins had their titles removed to “lead more normal lives”.

The Danish Queen, two weeks ago, removed princely titles from her four grandchildren including Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10.

Following the monarch’s decision, Princess Mary told reporters on Friday: “We will also look at our children's titles when the time comes.”

Reacting to the royal’s comments, expert Lars Hovbakke told BT that her twins - Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, could might lose their titles soon.

“You can easily slim down the royal house by, for example, looking at the twins' titles. It would correspond to the process that is underway in other European royal houses,” he said.

The expert said that Prince Christian and Princess Isabelle will keep their titles.

“I don't think it will affect [Princess Isabella] because titles are needed at the top of the succession,” he added.

