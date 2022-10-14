 
Friday Oct 14 2022
T.J. Miller may work in 'Deadpool 3' amid Ryan Reynolds apology

T.J. Miller revealed Ryan Reynolds's approach to hashing out the differences between the two actors after Deadpool comments.

As per OK!, the Deadpool actor revealed on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts show that he hashed out his differences with Reynolds.

"It was really cool. He emailed me the next day ... It was a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine."

Previously, Miller complained about the uneasy relationship with The Green Lantern star on the set of Deadpool, "As the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if I'm Weasel, adding, "he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie."

Miller said Reynolds even made fun of him before the cast and crew and would likely not like to work with him again. "I don't wish them any ill will. I think [Reynolds] should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies," the Silicon Valley actor added.

"I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

