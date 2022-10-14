 
entertainment
Friday Oct 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 14, 2022

Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks
Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks

Billy Bragg has recently lashed out at JK Rowling after she accused him of supporting “rape and death” threats” as he shown his support to Graham Norton on Thursday.

On Thursday, Bragg took to Twitter and gushed over TV host Norton for his remarks on “cancel culture” at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Interestingly, Bragg re-shared a clip of the Nortan’s talk on trans rights, he wrote, “Norton really good here on John Cleese.”

“Telling him that cancel culture is just accountability, and JK Rowling, suggesting that the media talk directly to trans teens and their parents rather than merely amplifying the takes of a celebrity,” Bragg penned.

Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks

To this, Rowling responded, “Very much enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare disagree.”

She commented, “You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet.”

Bragg on the other hand strongly replied, “Hard to think of anything that better illustrates Graham Norton’s point than the sight of someone with 13.9 m followers reacting to a call for a fair hearing for trans teens and their parents by equating it to support for rape and death threats."

Billy Brag slams JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights remarks

“Hard to think of anything that better illustrates misogyny than men complaining that a woman has a view on woman’s rights,” argued Rowling. 

More From Entertainment:

Bill Murray loathed SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, alleges Rob Schenider

Bill Murray loathed SNL cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley, alleges Rob Schenider
Tiffany Haddish happy to ‘get rid of the mess’ in the wake of child sexual abuse lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish happy to ‘get rid of the mess’ in the wake of child sexual abuse lawsuit
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin make FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE after calling off divorce

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin make FIRST MAJOR APPEARANCE after calling off divorce
‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72

‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies at 72
Katie Price appears in great spirits as she attends NTAs with son Harvey, beau Carl Woods

Katie Price appears in great spirits as she attends NTAs with son Harvey, beau Carl Woods
Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’

Nicki Minaj reflects on Grammy Awards category change: ‘need to treat fairly’
Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up

Christine McGuinness puts on a stylish display at NTAs, while Paddy didn't show up
T.J. Miller may work in 'Deadpool 3' amid Ryan Reynolds apology

T.J. Miller may work in 'Deadpool 3' amid Ryan Reynolds apology
Brendon Fraser eyes return to 'The Mummy' amid Tom Cruise debacle

Brendon Fraser eyes return to 'The Mummy' amid Tom Cruise debacle
Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby

Helen Skelton appears in high spirits amid news ex Richie Myler is having a baby
Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours

Tom Brady opens up on 'intense stress' amid Gisele Bündchen separation rumours

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases Black Adam vs Superman clash