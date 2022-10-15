 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Ed Sheeran reveals Queen Golden Jubilee’s impact on his music

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Ed Sheeran recently opened up on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee on his music.

The Perfect singer appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he revisited getting inspired by Eric Clapton’s performance during the 2002 royal ceremony.

“It was in 2002, I was 11 years old, and I didn’t play the guitar at that time,” he told Stephen.

“I was watching this thing on television, Eric Clapton comes on and does the first opening bit of Layla and I’m like, what is that? He finishes the song, and I knew in that instant I want to be that,” Ed added.

The Shape of You hitmaker further expressed: “I want to have a guitar and I want to sing on stage. Then, ten years later, I’m playing the same thing – and I’ve just played the one ten years on from that, as well. It’s bonkers.”

