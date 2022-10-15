Netflix drops trailer of 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself' with release date, cast list

Saturday Oct 15, 2022
Netflix has dropped the trailer of the upcoming horror series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.
The upcoming series will be available on the streaming giant on October 28, 2022.
The fantasy drama -series is based on the novel trilogy Half Bad by Sally Green.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is a story of a 16 years old kid Nathan who is the son of the world’s most dangerous wizard.
The objective is to see whether he will continue his father's terrible path. The line between good and evil is broken as tension rises and Nathan discovers his true identity during the trailer.