‘Captain Marvel’ star will not return to ‘The Marvels’: find out

Actress McKenna Grace, who portrayed young Carol Danvers in 2019’s Captain Marvel, will not be returning to The Marvels.



In an interview with ComicBook.com, when the actress was asked in about her appearance in the upcoming movie, McKenna responded, “Oh, my gosh, I wish. That would be so cool. I've always wanted to do a Marvel film. I did do Captain Marvel, but I have not come back since. And if I do, I will be honoured. Hey, that'd be cool.”

Apart from her appearance in the MCU, McKenna, 16, has a number of commendable roles. Per IMDb, the actress has played Phoebe Spengler from Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Jasmine from Crash & Bernstein, Faith Newman from The Young and the Restless and Mary Adler from Gifted. She also acted in I, Tonya, Amityville: The Awakening, The Handmaid's Tale, Spirit Untamed and Scoob.

In 2023, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel returns to the big screen with The Marvels. But despite being a sequel to her 2019 origin story, Captain Marvel 2 isn't just Carol Danvers' next chapter. Instead, The Marvels is set to continue the story of Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, per The Direct.

According to the film's D23 trailer, the trio's light-based powers have become "entangled," resulting in them switching places each time they attempt to use them.

The Marvels arrives in theatres on July 28, 2023.