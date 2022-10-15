Prince Harry’s memoir ‘final nail’ in his coffin: ‘There’s no going back’

Royal experts warn Prince Harry has ‘nowhere back to go’ once his memoir drops because it’ll be the ‘final nail’ in his coffin.

An inside source issued these insights according to findings by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

The insider started off by telling the Daily Mail, “This is the no going back moment – the final nail in the coffin of the Royal Family's relationship with Harry.”

“The emotional turmoil as they wait over a year for publication is going to be torturous,” he also added before concluding.