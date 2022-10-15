Kim Kardashian gushes over her friend as she helps incarcerated men in prison

Kim Kardashian’s best friend La La Anthony's visit to Riker's Island to help and give advice to incarcerated men in prison compelled the reality star to repost her Instagram post.

The Kardashians star, 41, who has had past involvement with assisting both men and women who have been imprisoned, thanked her close friend for 'fighting this fight' and being an 'inspiration.'



The day prior, the star claimed that rapper, Gunna, was being held in jail on gang-related charges with 'no evidence' after he was charged in May along with fellow musician, Young Thug.

The mother of four shared La La's post capturing a moment when she visited Rikers Island along with rapper, Lil Baby, where they spent time giving help and inspiration to young prisoners.

'I have to highlight my best friend! @lala has spent hours and hours inside Rikers Island over the last few months spending time when young men are incarcerated and helping to give them advice and not only teaching them but come home with a heavy heart and learning so much herself,' Kim typed out.

The star added, 'I love you for fighting this fight and being such an inspiration to me and so many others!'

Similar to La La, the SKIMS founder has been involved in criminal justice reform while also being an advocate for those she believes to have been wrongfully imprisoned over the years.

On Instagram earlier Thursday, Kim voiced her claims that rapper, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was being held in prison with little to 'no evidence' on gang-related charges, which also included both armed robbery and murder.