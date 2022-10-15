 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky take break from relationship after hitting ‘rocky patch’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky take break from relationship after hitting ‘rocky patch’
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky take break from relationship after hitting ‘rocky patch’

Lady Gaga and her beau Michael Polansky have reportedly hit a rough patch in their relationship as the duo has decided to take a break. 

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that the House of Gucci star and her entrepreneur boyfriend have taken some time off their romance after hitting “a rocky patch” in their relationship.

The duo “have taken some breathing space to figure out where their relationship is going,” the source said before noting that, “reconciliation isn’t off the table” for Gaga and Polansky.

“They still talk,” the source added. “Just right now, he’s focusing on his booming tech career [and] she’s heavily invested in music and her upcoming role in the Joker.”

Another source spilled to the publication that the actor-singer felt pressured by Polansky to settle down, get married and eventually, have children.

Even though, the star, too, has hopes of starting a family one day, she wants to focus on her career at the moment.

Gaga and Polansky sparked romance rumours back in 2019 when were spotted spending time together and were even captured locking lips at a 2020 New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas.

The Bad Romance hitmaker finally made her romance with Polansky Instagram official in February 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze in vinyl black dress as she steps out with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze in vinyl black dress as she steps out with Travis Scott

Prince Harry branded ‘entirely difficult to handle: report

Prince Harry branded ‘entirely difficult to handle: report
Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series

Netflix releases Top 10 full list of Movies, TV Shows, Series
Ed Sheeran gives rare insight into fatherhood after welcoming second daughter

Ed Sheeran gives rare insight into fatherhood after welcoming second daughter

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

‘The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki looks somber and alone as Diana was on last holiday

JK Rowling pays heartfelt tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Robbie Coltrane

JK Rowling pays heartfelt tribute to ‘incredible talent’ Robbie Coltrane
Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William

Kate takes up the role of 'matriarch' to 'advise' William
Robbie Coltrane dead: Emma Watson spotted with her ‘MOST FUN UNCLE’ in rare photo

Robbie Coltrane dead: Emma Watson spotted with her ‘MOST FUN UNCLE’ in rare photo
Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family

Prince Harry was 'aware' he had 'limited shelf life' in royal family
Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'

Charles, Camilla won't move into Buckingham Palace as renovation is 'far behind schedule'
Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her

Diana would've felt Meghan 'stole' Harry from her
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Montecito residents

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fail to impress Montecito residents