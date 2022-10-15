Camila Cabello showcases impeccable sense of style in BOLD top while Shawn Mendes hits gym

Camila Cabello put on an edgy display as she went for a glamorous stroll on the streets of New York City on Friday.

The 25-year-old pop star looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black-and-white look, wearing an open white shirt over a revealing black top with black capri pants. However, her platform pumps added more glamour to her stunning look.

Camila was seen out and about in Manhattan while her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 24, was photographed in Los Angeles hitting the gym.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Havana singer has been taking New York City by storm, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday evening wearing an eye-catching pink outfit.



Photo credits: DailyMail

The singers went their separate ways in November of last year and Mendes has been struggling with his mental health ever since their breakup.



