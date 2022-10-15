 
Matthew McConaughey once rejected $15 million to do 'Dallas Buyers Club'

Matthew McConaughey once refused a $15 million offer to do Dallas Buyers Club.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winner received a cool $15 million offer against 15 percent of the backend to act in Universal's take on Magnum, P.I.

Citing sources, THR claimed the True Detective star received an upfront fee in the low six figures (under $200,000).

However, the 52-year-old admitted to having hesitated to reject the big offer for Dallas Buyers Club, but, the producer Robbie Brenner said, the birth of his first son, Levi, made up McConaughey's mind to change his path.

"He had an illustrious career, and he made a very conscious decision to go in a different direction and turn the ship," added Brenner.

"When you become a parent, when you have more life experience, you want to put an indelible mark on the world. That is ultimately what Matthew is doing. He's choosing great directors to work with and creating an amazing filmography for himself."

