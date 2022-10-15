Sylvester Stallone’s family all gear to debut for new reality show made by The Kardashian team

 
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are ready to become reality television’s showbiz family, according to media report.

The Stallones are currently filming a reality show for Paramount+ and reportedly, working with the “same company that run the popular TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians” via Daily Mail.

Earlier in August, the Rambo’s star rep confirmed that the “The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+”.

Following this announcement, Jennifer filed for divorce with the actor in the same month after 25 years of marriage.

However, a month later, the couple called off the divorce and reunited “much like Kardashian family”.

A source spilled to outlet, It’s not all bliss for the couple, but they are both family-oriented, and that had a lot to do with their efforts to stay together.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the couple showed their daughters at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show in California.

