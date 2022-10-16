 
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing with her video in a glittering silver outfit

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Kim Kardashian amazed fans as she shared a video of herself looking smashing in a glittering silver dress on Monday. 

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old star shared a short clip to mesmerise her admirers, captioning:  "After the show is the after party."

The video was taken two weeks ago when Kim wore the dress to the D&G afterparty during Milan Fashion Week.

Kim, who recently ended her romantic journey with Pete Davidson, previously shared a hilarious video with her fans where she was forced to jump upstairs because her corseted gown was simply too tight for her to maneuver in.

