Sarah Ferguson shares pictures with Queen's corgis as she turns 63

Sarah, Duchess of York, turned 63 on Saturday.

Taking to social media, she has shared lovely photographs of her with the late Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Muick and Sandy, which she's now looking after with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at Royal Lodge.



The Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 last month. Her son Charles became the King after her death.

Prince Andrew, known as the late Queen's favourite son, was stripped of military titles and royal patronages after being accused of raping a woman when she was young.